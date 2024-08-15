- RAF suspect Klette denies attempted murder

Former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette denies attempted murder allegations. The "Süddeutsche Zeitung" reports, citing a statement from the suspect who is in custody in Vechta, Lower Saxony. Klette's lawyer confirmed this to the German Press Agency.

In her statement, Klette speaks of "state denunciation" and "media hysteria" against her and her former RAF colleagues Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub. The state prosecutor's office in Verden has been investigating Klette, Garweg, and Staub since 2015 for attempted murder and attempted and completed serious robbery in several cases. Klette was arrested in Berlin-Kreuzberg in late February, where she had been living under a false name.

Klette speaks of "struggle for liberation"

"The state prosecutor's office in Verden is constructing a story in which I, along with Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still being pursued with massive effort and accompanied by brazen media hysteria, are supposed to have been a ruthless gang," Klette is quoted as saying. "26 years after the dissolution of the RAF, the state continues to escalate and denounce. They claim that we were ready to kill people for money to survive in illegality. For people from the history of the revolutionary left in the FRG, this would never have been an option."

The state prosecutor's office accuses Klette of carrying a rocket launcher during one of the robberies and that all three suspects were willing to accept casualties if necessary. Klette, however, writes: "On the contrary: The struggle for liberation is about a world without greed for money, free from exploitation and any form of oppression."

Indictment against Klette expected in the fall

There are also arrest warrants against Klette, Staub, and Garweg for suspected involvement in terrorist attacks. They belonged to the so-called third generation of the left-wing extremist Red Army Faction (RAF). In 1998, the RAF, which had killed more than 30 people, declared itself dissolved. Klette's lawyer said on Wednesday that the indictment against the 65-year-old would be filed in the fall, according to the responsible public prosecutor. The regional court in Verden would then be responsible for the trial.

