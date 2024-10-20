Radost Bokel, renowned for her role as Momo, battled cancer.

Around a decade ago, actress Radost Bokel disclosed having undergone a thyroid surgery in 2015. However, she kept the real reason for the surgery under wraps at the time. It wasn't until recently that she openly spoke about it in an interview with "Bild", confessing she was diagnosed with cancer: "It was cancer. Lumps were spotted in my neck. They were malignant."

She also had a specific mutation, leading her to undergo radioiodine therapy post-surgery. "It wasn't a walk in the park," she admitted recently. She was going through a tough personal situation at the time, amidst her divorce from her ex-husband, Tyler Woods, with whom she shares her son TJ. "I didn't want to create more drama," Bokel explained her decision back then.

Radost Bokel's Fertility Issues

Bokel also admitted that she might have entered early menopause due to cancer treatment: "I couldn't conceive anymore at 39." This fact had never been communicated to her, but her gynecologist eventually explained that the radioiodine therapy was the reason: "That was tough news for me. The thought haunted me for a long time." It left her sad that she couldn't fulfill her dream of having a larger family.

"I always wished for more children," Bokel continued. It was a constant thought and she still feels a little jealous of people with big families. That was her dream, but: "Of course, I have TJ, who is everything to me. But the fact that I suddenly lost the possibility, it hit me hard." TJ now has three half-siblings from his father's side: "They adore TJ."

Radost Bokel in the RTL Jungle Camp

Radost Bokel rose to fame as a children's star following her role in the Michael Ende film adaptation "Momo" in 1986. A year later, she acted alongside Hollywood stars like Andie MacDowell or Ben Kingsley in the adventure series "The Secret of the Sahara". Later, she appeared in various TV productions such as "Tatort", "Der Fahnder", "Wolff's Revier" or "SOKO Kitzbühel". In 2012, Bokel participated in the RTL show "I'm a Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here!".

Bokel tied the knot with US soul singer Tyler Woods in 2008 and they welcomed their son TJ in 2009. The couple divorced in 2015, and Bokel moved back to Germany from their shared residence in the US.

