Radical left-wing individual affiliated with Lina E. collective apprehended

In the heart of Berlin, authorities have detained a suspect linked to left-wing extremism. The individual, identified as Thomas J., age 48, is under scrutiny for reportedly associating with Lina E.'s circle and involvement in various incidents. Furthermore, there are allegations of ties to a Kurdish militia.

According to the Federal Prosecutor's Office, Thomas J. is accused of aiding and abetting a criminal organization, causing grievous bodily harm, and property damage.

Sources close to the Karlsruhe authority confirmed that the 48-year-old was a key figure in Lina E.'s group, functioning as a combat trainer. He is also implicated in an attack on a right-wing bar, "Bull's Eye," in Eisenach, Thuringia.

Lina E., a Leipzig student, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison by the Higher Regional Court of Dresden in May 2023, following several assaults against right-wing extremists. Despite serving two and a half years in pre-trial detention, her release was granted under certain conditions, and the full sentence will only be served if the verdict becomes final.

Connections to Kurdish militia and Syria

According to the German news outlet "Tagesschau," Thomas J. reportedly joined the People's Protection Units (YPG) in North Syria at different points. Security research suggests that he underwent sniper training within the Kurdish militia. He may have also engaged in combat against the Islamic State (IS), as detailed by "Tagesschau."

The Federal Court of Justice will review the appeals filed by both Lina E. and the General Prosecutor on February 6 in Karlsruhe. Thomas J., arrested in Berlin on Monday, is expected to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice later today, who will decide on his pre-trial detention.

The Commission has been monitoring the case of Thomas J., given his reported associations with the Kurdish militia in Syria. Following the detention of Thomas J. in Berlin, The Commission will likely be involved in his legal proceedings, as he is set to appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice.

Read also: