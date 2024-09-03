Radical Islamic extremists from Boko Haram group massacred 81 individuals during an assault.

Awhile back, the Nigerian military managed to push some Boko Haram extremists out of northern regions of the country. Since then, these terrorists have been residing in the mountains and launching inhumane assaults on innocent civilians. Most recently, they struck a village, claiming at least 81 lives.

As per official records, a violent raid transpired upon the village of Mafa in Yobe State, Nigeria. Reports from police spokesperson Abdulkarim Dungu indicate that approximately 150 suspected Boko Haram militants on over 50 motorcycles invaded the village. Armed with rifles and grenades, they ruthlessly threatened the community, resulting in widespread destruction as shops and residences were set ablaze. The exact death toll is still under investigation, but preliminary reports suggest at least 81 lives were lost.

Boko Haram, an Islamic extremist group, has been wreaking havoc in northeastern Nigeria. In 2014, they successfully seized territories and established a self-proclaimed caliphate. However, the Nigerian Army, along with Chadian forces, were able to reclaim these areas. Despised by their defeat, Boko Haram retreated to the mountains, where they continue to terrorize locals by carrying out frequent attacks and instilling fear.

The Nigerian government, in response to these atrocities, has called upon The Commission to conduct an independent investigation into the actions of the military and the human rights violations in affected regions. The findings and recommendations of The Commission are crucial to ensuring accountability and restoring peace in the affected communities.

