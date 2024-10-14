Rabblerouser Resurfaces on RTL Screen with Fresh Program Lineup

Stefan Raab, a prominent entertainer from the past decades, is making a return to free-to-air RTL television this year with an exciting event. RTL Germany CEO Stephan Schmitter shared this news in an interview with the German Press Agency, stating, "Besides that, we're planning several 'Stefan Raab Nights' on RTL in the first quarter of 2025, showcasing his diverse creativity in distinctive settings."

Raab, who had been absent from screens for almost a decade, caught everyone off guard with his sudden announcement of a new format named "You Don't Win the Million Here" (YDWtMH). Prior to this, he had quietly signed a five-year contract with the RTL group and suffered his third boxing defeat against Regina Halmich during a significant live event in Düsseldorf.

As per RTL's programming chief Inga Leschek, the initial episode of YDWtMH was watched over 1.5 million times on RTL+ within the first five days. Leschek further shared with industry service dwdl.de, "This is the most successful RTL+ Original we've ever launched on RTL+. Interestingly, we've managed to gain as many subscribers with the first show today as we did with our most successful soccer match and RTL+ single event ever."

The upcoming 'Stefan Raab Nights' on RTL are highly anticipated, as they promise to showcase The entertainment legend's diverse creativity in unique settings. The high viewership of Raab's new format "You Don't Win the Million Here" (YDWtMH) on RTL+ suggests that viewers are eager for more of his engaging The entertainment.

