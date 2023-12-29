Extreme weather - R+V: Climate change could make insurance unaffordable

According to the insurance industry, climate change could make building insurance unaffordable in some cases. "We are gradually heading towards the uninsurability of risks," warned R+V CEO Norbert Rollinger, who is also President of the German Insurance Association (GDV), in an interview with the VRM media group (Saturday).

Rollinger repeated earlier statements according to which insurance cover in the building sector will practically no longer be possible at three or four degrees of global warming: "Then insurance will become so unpredictable and so expensive that we will no longer be able to make an economically viable offer."

The threat of more extreme weather events

The Paris Climate Agreement of 2015 sets out the goal of stopping global warming at 1.5 degrees if possible and thus preventing the worst consequences of climate change. Scientists warn that every tenth of a degree more warming would have even more catastrophic consequences in the form of even more extreme weather events.

"Thousands of houses are still being built in flood zones. This must be stopped," demanded Rollinger. "Insurance premiums will double in the coming years if there is no adaptation to the consequences of climate change," said the R+V boss in an interview with VRM("Allgemeine Zeitung Mainz", "Wiesbadener Kurier", "Darmstädter Echo").

