R Kirk's daughter levies severe accusations of misconduct.

I felt an overpowering fear.

 and  Max Becker
2 min read
Reginald Kelly was found guilty in 2021 and seems to exhibit no regret.

R. Kelly's elder daughter, Buku Abi, formerly known as Joan Kelly from his union with Andrea Kelly, is exposing her harrowing tale of child sexual abuse at the hands of her father in a new docuseries titled "R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey", according to People magazine. Emotionally overwhelmed, she recalls, "I merely remember awakening and him touching me." She was around eight or nine years old at the time when these incidents occurred. In February 2023, R. Kelly was given a 31-year sentence for sexually abusing underage individuals.

Abi resorted to feigning sleep during her father's assault, fearing both the act and her father. She found it intolerably daunting to reveal the truth even to her mother. It wasn't until she turned ten that she gained enough courage to submit an anonymous report along with her mom. However, the investigation failed to bring any consequences.

Emotional Turmoil

Buku Abi continues to battle emotional struggles stemming from the incident. "It feels like that single moment altered my entire life, and transformed me as an individual, causing a decline in the luster I once possessed and the radiant light I used to carry within me," she admits. She has also battled suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the abuse.

Following the report, Abi and her siblings, Jaah and Robert Jr., who also feature in the docuseries, have maintained no contact with their father since. The 31-year sentence brings them a sense of vindication. Andrea, R. Kelly's ex-wife, who was with him until 2009, alsoaccused him of sexual misconduct.

R. Kelly's Defense

In response to the allegations, R. Kelly's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, stated to People that "The same claim was made by his ex-wife years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, finding it to be unfounded." She further mentions that her client was not given an opportunity to refute these allegations or counter these harmful claims in the documentary.

Robert Kelly, a renowned American singer, songwriter, and music producer recognized by his stage name R. Kelly, gained prominence in the 1990s with hits like "I Believe I Can Fly." In 2021, he was convicted for the sexual abuse of minors, exploitation, human trafficking, and bribery, and was sentenced to 31 years in prison. Despite all accusations, he steadfastly denies all charges.

Buku Abi's struggle with music since the abuse has been significant. She found solace in it initially, but the memories often resurfaced, making it difficult to compose or perform with the same passion.

The events that transpired have had a profound impact on Abi's relationship with music, turning a once loved pastime into a source of emotional turmoil.

