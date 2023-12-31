Police report - Quiet start to New Year's Eve

Hesse got off to a quiet start to New Year's Eve. All police headquarters in the state reported on Sunday evening that there had been no major incidents so far. In Wiesbaden, however, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the Rhein-Lahn district was walking across the station square when a firework was presumably thrown down from the roof of a shopping center. The woman sustained minor injuries to her foot but did not require medical treatment.

Source: www.stern.de