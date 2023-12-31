Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolice headquartersfrankfurt on the mainpolice reportnew year's eveWiesbadenhesselahnturn of the yearrhine

Quiet start to New Year's Eve

Hesse got off to a quiet start to New Year's Eve. All police headquarters in the state reported on Sunday evening that there had been no major incidents so far. In Wiesbaden, however, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A lit New Year's Eve rocket is stuck in the ground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A lit New Year's Eve rocket is stuck in the ground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police report - Quiet start to New Year's Eve

Hesse got off to a quiet start to New Year's Eve. All police headquarters in the state reported on Sunday evening that there had been no major incidents so far. In Wiesbaden, however, a passer-by had already been slightly injured by a firework on Saturday evening. The 37-year-old woman from the Rhein-Lahn district was walking across the station square when a firework was presumably thrown down from the roof of a shopping center. The woman sustained minor injuries to her foot but did not require medical treatment.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Mayor Kai Wegner speaks to journalists after a visit to the police station on Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner: If necessary, "night of repression"

At the beginning of New Year's Eve, Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner has announced a tough approach to riots and excesses. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, where the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Mayor Kai Wegner speaks to journalists after a visit to the police station on Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner: If necessary, "night of repression"

At the beginning of New Year's Eve, Berlin's governing mayor Kai Wegner has announced a tough approach to riots and excesses. "Tonight is the night, if necessary, the night of repression, where the rule of law will try to assert itself," said the CDU politician during a visit to a police...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public