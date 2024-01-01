Positive balance sheet - Quiet New Year's Eve in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district

The Rendsburg-Eckernförde district fire brigade association has drawn a positive balance of New Year's Eve. There were fewer incidents than feared, a spokesperson announced on New Year's morning. In the period from 12.00 a.m. on New Year's Eve to 7.00 a.m. on New Year's Day, there were 18 fire incidents, mostly due to burning garbage cans. The Integrated Regional Control Center Mitte was well prepared.

PM Rendsburg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de