Positive balance sheet - Quiet New Year's Eve in Brandenburg

From a police perspective, New Year's Eve in Brandenburg was quieter in most parts of the state than in previous years. "Overall, it was a little less," said a police spokesperson on New Year's morning. Another spokesperson added that there had been attacks on police officers, but not on the same scale as in the German capital Berlin. According to the spokesperson, deployment figures would be submitted later on Monday.

The spokeswoman added that the officers had drawn a positive balance. The attacks on police officers were isolated incidents, otherwise typical New Year's Eve operations such as fires and breaches of the Explosives Act predominated.

One case of injury stood out, the spokesperson emphasized. In Angermünde, a 56-year-old woman suffered irreparable damage to her hand with a blank-firing weapon. The shot had gone off uncontrollably.

Source: www.stern.de