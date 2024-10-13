Questioning the well-being of Nutter Butter: How is Nutter Butter faring?

Some users have posted full video responses trying to decipher the situation, labeling their posts as "#perplexing".

The content posted by the 55-year-old cookie firm forms a part of an unconventional social media strategy. Rather than blending in with the competition, the brand aims to shine in a crowded market with posts that leave people scratching their heads, which many competitors would consider taboo. In other words, these posts are odd and they've gained popularity.

For instance, one post includes grainy images of Nutter Butter cookies in a dollhouse, with peanut butter spread everywhere. The atmosphere is spooky, making it resemble a peanut butter crime scene. Yet, this post has been viewed over 7.6 million times.

Another video showcases a psychedelic-themed Mr. Nutter Butter in technicolor, with a Nutter Butter cookie being shoved into a baby croc sandal in the background. This post has garnered 1.1 million views.

Nutter Butter's TikTok following has more than doubled since September 11, following the virality of one of their confusing videos. In the video, Mr. Nutter Butter chases a character named Aiden (a dedicated fan who frequently comments) who is in turn chasing a Nutter Butter cookie. This video currently has 12.5 million views.

Since then, the account has grown from 400,000 followers to 1.1 million, according to the team responsible for the content.

Zach Poczekaj, a senior social media manager at Dentsu Creative (Nutter Butter's creative partner), Caitlin Bolmarcich (Nutter Butter's brand manager), and Kelly Amatangelo (Mondelez's digital and social lead, who owns Nutter Butter) handle the cookie's social media accounts.

Registered for editing, truncated, and clarified for clarity.

This is bizarre and extreme. Is this intentional?

Zach Poczekaj: Yes, we do so because our followers request it. They find this entertaining.

The stranger, the better?

Poczekaj: We prefer to leave room for interpretation because that stimulates questions and theories. And then we use those theories to develop further aspects of the storyline we're pursuing.

Caitlin Bolmarcich: We're seeing millions of views on videos we launched a while ago, and it's evident that people are scrolling back in the feed to try and comprehend and piece it all together, which is enjoyable to observe as part of this viral event.

How would you characterize the kind of content you're producing?

Poczekai: Our followers love it when we don't conform to the norms of other brand social media accounts. It's what attracts them to the account. It's like a rabbit hole that they can fall into and discover these surreal posts. Yes, it's intentional.

Has there been a direct correlation between an increase in followers to sales?

Bolmarcich: It's a dynamic situation that's constantly evolving. It's happening in real time, so it's tough to measure the exact impact at this stage. We're keeping a close eye on things and expect it to continue. However, I will stress that we're getting comments like, "I purchased Nutter Butter today. I haven't had one in 30 years."

Are you targeting a new demographic or age group with this type of content that you hadn't encountered before?

Kelly Amatangelo: It's spreading across a variety of generations included Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X, which we adore as a brand on organic social media. I believe that by employing humor to promote engagement, this content strategy aids in maintaining brand relevance.

Are these marketing videos or just for fun videos?

Bolmarcich: It's really hard to sell to people on social media these days. People don't want to be marketed to with sterile posts, and such content doesn't resonate well. Last year, for April Fool's Day, we started posting recipe content, which is what many other brands do genuinely. The feedback we received from our followers was negative – they were upset, stating, 'oh no, they went mainstream.' We found this amusing on our end. We laughed for two weeks straight as a result. But it demonstrates that our approach is working.

Do you think, given the larger platform and more established brand, you can afford to take risks with the content?

Bolmarcich: I'd argue the opposite. With some brands having been around for such a long time, it's more difficult for us to enter relevant conversations. Many of the brands in our portfolio are heritage and have been around for a long time. And I think smaller brands have more opportunities to carve out a niche for themselves.

What's next?

Poczekai: We're constantly trying to keep up with our audience. While it may seem like a moment now, we'll just roll with the punches and see what they want, because we want to entertain them ultimately and keep the cookie in mind.

This unconventional business strategy has significantly increased Nutter Butter's social media presence, attracting a wider audience beyond just their core demographic. The brand's focus on bizarre and entertaining content has led to a surge in views and engagement, resulting in an increase in sales and fanbase.

Read also: