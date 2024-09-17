Skip to content
Questionable mailings dispatched to election administrators in no less than 6 different states.

On Monday, election authorities in at least six different states received questionable deliveries, yet no indications emerged that these packages carried harmful substances.

Individuals exercised their right to vote in Topeka, Kansas.
Packages laced with powder were dispatched to the secretaries of state and election boards in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Oklahoma, according to authorities in these regions. The FBI and US Postal Service are currently conducting investigations. This incident marks the second time in the last year that suspect packages were delivered to election officials in various state offices.

The current alarming situation arises as early voting has commenced in several states, with the significant elections for president, Senate, Congress, and key statehouse positions just under two months away, adding to the already mounting tension during the voting period.

Some of the states confirmed that a white powder substance was discovered in envelopes meant for election officials. In the majority of cases, the substance was found to be harmless. Oklahoma officials confirmed that the substance sent to their election office was actually flour. Wyoming officials have yet to provide information on whether the sent material was hazardous.

The packages compelled evacuation in Iowa. Hazmat teams in numerous states promptly declared the material safe.

Given the ongoing investigations and recent incidents, Politics in these states have become increasingly charged, with security measures at election offices being significantly strengthened. The discovery of harmless substances in the packages has raised concerns about potential politically motivated disruptions in the upcoming elections.

