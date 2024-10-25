Questionable late penalty decision casting shadow over LA Rams' imposing triumph against Minnesota Vikings

With around 90 seconds left at SoFi Stadium and the Rams leading by eight, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attempted a pass from his own endzone to initiate a comeback drive. He was brought down by Rams linebacker Byron Young for a sack and a safety, extending the lead to ten points, but replays suggested Young had pulled Darnold's facemask and distorted his head.

The Vikings team and sideline were enraged by what they perceived as a missed facemask penalty infringement, which could have allowed them to continue their drive. Receiver Justin Jefferson voiced his frustration by slamming his helmet onto the ground. The Rams eventually won by the ten-point margin.

Post-game, lead official Tra Blake stated that none of his team had a clear view of the incident, and as such, were unable to penalize it.

“Being face to face with the opposing quarterback, I wasn't able to get a clear look at it,” Blake told reporters, as quoted by ESPN. “I didn't get a chance to see the facemask being pulled, evidently.”

“The umpire was obstructed by players, so he wasn't able to see it either,” Blake added. “He was also blocked out, so we just didn't see it.”

Blake also insisted it wasn't a reviewable moment.

During the broadcast, commentator Kirk Herbstreit concluded Young had definitely grabbed Darnold's facemask and had got away with it. Michaels echoed Herbstreit's sentiments, expressing that Vikings fans might be exclaiming “what the hell” following the missed call.

Following the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed his belief that Young had grabbed a significant portion of Darnold's facemask.

“I'm not going to comment on the call being made or not made,” O’Connell informed reporters. “I told our team that officiating is not something we should seek comfort in. Responding to it in that fashion is not how we're going to react.”

“As for the facemask, I don't have a comment on whether there was facemask grabbing or not,” O’Connell continued. “They didn't think so, and they didn't throw the flag.”

The contentious end to an exciting game saw both teams regularly move the ball.

The Rams received a boost from the return of their leading wide receivers, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, who had both been sidelined by injuries.

The inclusion of Nacua and Kupp in the starting line-up seemed to unlock opportunities for Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who tallied four touchdown passes – one to Kupp, one to Kyren Williams, and two to Damarcus Robinson. Running back Williams also amassed 97 yards on the ground.

Kupp and Nacua combined for 12 receptions for 157 yards, with second-year player Nacua contributing 107. The Rams racked up a season-high 30 points against the prominent Vikings defense.

Post-game, Stafford spoke about the significance of having his top targets back on the field as the Rams moved to a 3-4 record for the season.

“This is what we hoped for when training camp started,” Stafford revealed to reporters. “It's great to have those guys back with us. It's important for our entire team.”

The Rams victory saw head coach Sean McVay break the franchise's all-time win record (80).

For the Vikings, their second defeat in four days came after commencing the season with a 5-0 run. Concerningly for the Vikings, however, star left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered a potentially serious injury late in the first half and was unable to return to the game.

The Vikings players and coaches strongly disagreed with the referees' decision not to call a facemask penalty on Young, potentially influencing the outcome of the game. Despite the controversy, the Rams showed their skills in various sports, with Matthew Stafford throwing four touchdown passes and several key players making significant contributions.

