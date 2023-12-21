Skip to content
Querfurt Castle invites you to Christmas magic

Shortly before the Christmas holidays, one of the oldest and largest castles in central Germany in Querfurt in the Saale district invites visitors to enjoy the "Christmas magic" behind thick castle walls. After the opening on Thursday, there will be a varied pre-Christmas program on the grounds...

Two visitors to a Christmas market toast with mulled wine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Shortly before the Christmas holidays, one of the oldest and largest castles in central Germany in Querfurt in the Saale district invites visitors to enjoy the "Christmas magic" behind thick castle walls. After the opening on Thursday, there will be a varied pre-Christmas program on the grounds of the more than thousand-year-old castle complex and in the historic old town until the fourth Advent.

According to the information provided, there will be traditional crafts, old music, culinary specialties, puppet shows and concerts, for example with the Querfurt Big Band. Tower brass bands play around the market and church plan, and there are also moonlight walks, fairytale hours, laser shows and fireworks.

On the opening day, the shortest day of the year, the town of Querfurt is reportedly taking part in the nationwide short film day under the motto "In limbo". There will be a children's program in the old walls of the north-east bastion. Querfurt Castle is often used as a film set. Among others, the films "The Popess" directed by Sönke Wortmann and "The Medicus" by director Philipp Stölzl were shot here.

