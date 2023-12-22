Shortly before her death - Queen struggled with Balmoral as place of death

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) was worried that the organization of her funeral could cause problems if she died at Balmoral in Scotland. Princess Anne (73) has revealed this in a new documentary.

According to the Daily Mail, the Princess, who was extremely close to the late Queen throughout her life, says in the film: "I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral." The family would have tried to persuade her not to make the decision dependent on this. "I hope she felt that was right in the end, because I think we did," her daughter hopes.

The Queen had a great attachment to the Scottish Highlands. She is said to have been happiest at Balmoral, as Princess Eugenie (33) revealed in the TV documentary "Our Queen at Ninety" back in 2016. Despite physical difficulties and her concerns about being able to cause trouble, the Queen made her way from Windsor Castle to Balmoral in July 2022. She spent her final weeks there until her death on September 8 at the age of 96.

Princess Anne: "Pure coincidence" that she was present at her mother's death

In the interview, Princess Anne described the fact that she was with her mother at the time of her death as "pure coincidence". According to the interview, she was on her way back after a few days on the west coast and had only made a stopover at the Scottish castle.

In the documentary, Princess Anne also talks about the Queen's funeral at St. George's Church in Windsor. "I felt a strange sense of relief," she explained. "That was it now. The responsibility is passed on."

The documentary "Charles III: The Coronation Year" features previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with senior members of the royal family and his staff. It will be broadcast on BBC One on Boxing Day.

Source: www.stern.de