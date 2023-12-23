Nobility - Queen Silvia receives cake for her milestone birthday

Sweden's Queen Silvia received a cake from her grandchildren for her 80th birthday. The palace posted a video on Instagram on Saturday showing a cake with lit candles. Silvia then blew out the candles together with her granddaughters and grandchildren.

Born in Germany, Silvia of Sweden has been the wife at the side of Swedish monarch Carl XVI Gustaf for around half a century.

She was born in Heidelberg on December 23, 1943. The daughter of a German businessman and his Brazilian wife, she grew up in São Paulo for many years before returning to Germany with her family as a teenager. She met her future husband at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

According to the palace, Silvia wanted to celebrate her birthday on Saturday in private with her family. It had been announced in advance that those who wanted to give her a present could donate to children in Ukraine. Congratulations also came from Denmark: the royal family there posted several photos on Instagram. One of them showed Silvia laughing with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Source: www.stern.de