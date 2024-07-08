Blossoms for one night - Queen of the night blooms in Leipzig Botanical Garden

Once a year, in Leipzig's Botanical Garden, there's a special highlight: the bloom of the Queen of the Night. Tonight will be the night again - more than 30 flowers are expected to open at several plants, the Botanical Garden announced.

Therefore, the greenhouses will be open for visitors in the evening from 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm. The white-yellow flowers of the Queen of the Night can grow up to 30 centimeters in size. The uniqueness, according to botanists, is that each flower only opens for one night.

Visitors to Leipzig's Botanical Garden this year will be treated to the splendor of blossoms beyond the Queen of the Night, as the garden boasts a variety of miscellaneous flowers. This natural spectacle in Saxony is not limited to the Queen of the Night, making a visit to Leipzig during blooming season a must for nature enthusiasts.

