Denmark - Queen Margrethe's last carriage ride to the New Year's reception

Queen Margrethe II has traveled by carriage from her palace to the New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace for the last time as Danish regent. Danish television showed in the morning how numerous people in Copenhagen waited in the snow and waved to Margrethe (83) as she drove past in her gilded carriage.

At the annual reception, around 1000 invited guests bring their New Year's wishes to the royal family. The monarch's carriage ride there from her residence at Amalienborg Palace through the center of Copenhagen is a tradition. In 2025, however, it will not be Margrethe but her son Frederik who will be sitting in the carriage - if he keeps up this tradition.

In her New Year's address on December 31, Margrethe surprisingly announced that she would be stepping down as Queen after 52 years on the throne. She cited a back operation last year as the reason for this, which she had survived well, but which had given her pause for thought. On January 14, the 55-year-old crown prince will take over the throne as King Frederik X.

Source: www.stern.de