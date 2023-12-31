Queen Margrethe II of Denmark abdicates

Margrethe II of Denmark is retiring. In her New Year's address, the 83-year-old announces her abdication after more than 50 years on the throne. She is succeeded by Crown Prince Frederik.

Danish Queen Margrethe II wants to abdicate. She will step down on January 14, 2024, the 83-year-old regent announced in her New Year's address this evening. "I will leave the throne to my son, Crown Prince Frederik."

Margrethe II has been reigning queen since January 14, 1972 and is therefore Queen of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland. On the day of her abdication, she will have been on the throne for exactly 52 years.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, Margrethe II has been the longest-serving female head of state in the world. She comes from the House of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, a collateral line of the House of Oldenburg.

Source: www.ntv.de