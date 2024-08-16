- Quedlinburg Museum is showing art by Theodore Lux Feininger

An exhibition dedicated to the paintings that artist Theodore Lux Feininger (1910-2011) himself referred to as "dream images" is being held at the Lyonel Feininger Museum in Quedlinburg. The museum announced that the exhibition, titled "Magical Moments," will run from September 29, 2024, to January 13, 2025. The paintings of the youngest son of Lyonel Feininger explore "a fantastical, imaginative, and medially reflected reality," according to the museum's director, Adina Roesch.

Roesch described Feininger's unique style as that of a "modern romantic," noting his distinctive depictions of landscapes and figurative motifs, particularly his portrayals of women. The exhibition will feature numerous loans from the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, which, along with the Kurt Weill Society, the Kunstmuseum Ahrenshoop, and the Angermuseum Erfurt, is a cooperation partner of the museum.

The Lyonel Feininger Museum in Quedlinburg, located in the Harz region, is the world's only museum dedicated to the painter, graphic artist, and Bauhaus master Lyonel Feininger (1871-1956). According to Roesch, more than 24,000 visitors attended the museum's exhibitions in 2023.

Visitors interested in exploring Feininger's dream-like paintings should consider a visit to the "Magical Moments" exhibition at the Lyonel Feininger Museum from September 2024 to January 2025. Furthermore, to delve deeper into the world of museums, one could also plan trips to other institutions cooperating with the Lyonel Feininger Museum, such as the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation.

