Terrorism - Quarter of a million euros in donations collected for IS: Indictment

The Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has charged five suspected supporters with collecting donations totalling more than 250,000 euros for the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) at the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court. They are also alleged to have violated the Foreign Trade and Payments Act, the authorities announced in Karlsruhe on Thursday. The State Security Senate in Düsseldorf must decide whether the three women and two men, most of whom are German nationals, will go to trial.

The federal prosecutor's office accuses those involved of collecting money from Syria on behalf of two IS members from 2020 to 2022. Appeals for donations were made via the online service Telegram. The proceeds were to be used to buy the release of IS members imprisoned in the Al-Hol and Roj camps or to finance a lifestyle in accordance with IS guidelines within the camps.

During the arrest, Germany's highest prosecution authority also stated: "In some cases, the money was used to enable the detainees to escape or be smuggled out of the camps." According to the statement, financial intermediaries were involved in the network, collecting money and providing accounts or digital donation boxes.

At the end of May, the federal prosecutor's office had seven suspected supporters arrested in North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Bremen. Searches were carried out in several federal states. According to the latest announcement, the proceedings against two of the suspects were handed over to the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor General's Office due to minor importance.

Source: www.stern.de