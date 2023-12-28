Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald - Quads and vans on fire: 400,000 euros damage

Ten quad bikes and a van caught fire in an industrial area in Breisach ( Breisgau-Hochschwarzwald district) on Wednesday evening. According to the police, the vehicles were damaged to the tune of around 400,000 euros. Part of a building was slightly damaged by the heat. No one was injured. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. According to current investigations, arson cannot be ruled out. The police are looking for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de