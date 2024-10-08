Australian airline Qantas has issued an apology for broadcasting an R-rated film during a lengthy journey. The technical hitch on a flight from Sydney to Tokyo last week prevented passengers from personally selecting their movies, as per Qantas's statement to AP. Consequently, the cabin crew picked a movie to be displayed on all screens, allegedly based on the preferences of several passengers.

Qantas failed to disclose the title of the movie, but sources suggest that "Daddio - A Night in New York" was the one screened. This film, rated R in the US and 12 in Germany, features Dakota Johnson as the protagonist who engages in a lengthy talk with her taxi driver (Sean Penn) following her arrival at New York airport. The R-rated warning in the US highlights potential sexual suggestions and explicit nudity.

Disgruntled passengers expressing their concerns on social media mentioned they found certain scenes offensive and deemed the film unsuitable for families and children aboard.

A Qantas representative acknowledged the inappropriateness of the movie, saying, "It was evident that the movie wasn't fit to be played throughout the flight durations, and we genuinely apologize to our customers for their unsavory experience. As our standard protocol for the rare instances when individual movie selection is unavailable, we switched to a family-friendly film for the remainder of the flight."

Qantas is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the selection of the controversial film.

Meanwhile, Qantas's competitor Air New Zealand utilized this opportunity to take a dig at its rival on X platform, stating, "We let you choose your movies."

Qantas should have considered the diverse age groups on the flight before selecting the R-rated film. The incident highlights the importance of providing family-friendly entertainment options for all passengers.

