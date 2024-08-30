- Q&A Sessions and Audio Discussions: Ilka Bessin enjoys addressing inquiries

Stand-up Comedian Ilka Bessin (52) finds enjoyment in conversations, stating, "Interviews are par for the course. You're in the limelight, folks are intrigued to learn more about you." Bessin shared this with the German Press Agency.

She acknowledges journalists' challenges, mentioning encounters with irksome individuals who aren't keen on answering queries. Nevertheless, she relishes engaging in conversations. "Especially, I get a kick out of it when I'm posed queries I've never encountered before."

She can't pinpoint a response she'd later wish she hadn't given, but there have been moments when she's taken aback by the questions. For instance, "When I'm addressed as Ilka Bessin and queried if I ever interact with Cindy from Marzahn and have chats with her. If someone queries me that, I think, 'Perhaps it's time for me to retreat home then.'"

Podcast with "heute-show" Reporter

The comedian, hailing from Brandenburg, set to tour with her character Cindy from Marzahn this autumn, has debuted her first podcast – in collaboration with "heute show" reporter Lutz van der Horst. In "Nobody Asks Us," they address questions every Friday that have previously been posed to other celebrities.

