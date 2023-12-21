Police - Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in the arbor, which succumbed to the cold in the open arbor." The keeping of such a non-poisonous constrictor snake is generally permitted in Brandenburg, the police explained. According to initial findings, the perpetrators stole cash. The criminal investigation department has started the investigation.

Police report

Source: www.stern.de