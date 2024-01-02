Hamm - Pyrotechnics thrown into apartment on New Year's Eve

Unknown persons are said to have thrown pyrotechnics through an open window into an apartment building in Hamm on New Year's Eve. The residents of the apartment in question became aware of the fire in their bathroom caused by the pyrotechnics due to smoke and heat, as the police reported on Tuesday. They were able to extinguish the fire themselves and no one was injured. The police are now looking for clues.

Police statement

