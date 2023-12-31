Skip to content
Pyrotechnics shot from the balcony: SEK deployment

Police officers stand behind a police tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Lichtenberg - Pyrotechnics shot from the balcony: SEK deployment

A man who allegedly fired pyrotechnics from a gun from a balcony has triggered a SEK operation in Berlin-Lichtenberg. The 33-year-old was arrested on Saturday evening, police announced on Sunday. Officers from a special task force searched his apartment on the 9th floor of an apartment building in the Neu-Hohenschönhausen district. Among other things, a blank-firing weapon, a rifle, eight soft air guns and the corresponding ammunition as well as a knife were seized. The "B.Z." had previously reported.

According to the information, the police had been called at around 8.00 pm. Several witnesses had reported that a man was firing pyrotechnics from the balcony. The 33-year-old is said to have been under the influence of alcohol: a breath alcohol measurement showed a level of more than 1.4 per mille. After a period in police custody, the man was released, according to the police. He is being investigated for violating the weapons law, they said.

Source: www.stern.de

