Pyrotechnics: Kind pleads for a joint concept between the clubs

Pyrotechnics penalties are reaching ever new heights. Many clubs consider the DFB's approach to be outdated. Martin Kind has a suggestion for a new approach.

Martin Kind, Managing Director of Hannover 96, is in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Security concept - Pyrotechnics: Kind pleads for a joint concept between the clubs

In the fight against pyrotechnics, Martin Kind has called for a rethink by the German Football Association and a joint safety concept. "The DFB, which imposes the penalties, should take note of the fact that they have achieved nothing in recent years. I don't see any point in the penalties," the managing director of Hannover 96 told the German Press Agency. These funds should be used to develop security concepts.

Kind proposes that the DFB and the DFL develop a concept for all professional clubs, which the shareholders' meeting of the 36 Bundesliga clubs should decide on. "Important: All Bundesliga clubs should work according to this concept. All options should be discussed, for example personalized seating instead of standing room," said the 79-year-old.

In principle, Kind also considers the controlled burning of pyrotechnics to be conceivable. At the moment, however, he sees no consensus with the fans. "The supporters in the corners just seem to enjoy it because it's not legal," said Kind.

It was only in mid-December that FC Köln was served with an application for a fine of 595,000 euros by the DFB sports court's control committee. The club intends to defend itself against the amount of the fine, with managing director Christian Keller describing association fines as "far removed from the reality of German soccer and fan culture".

Last season alone, the sports court handed out fines amounting to around eight million euros. Kind's club Hannover 96 ranked second in the fines table with around 630,000 euros behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which had to pay around 860,000 euros. Since the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the fines that flow into DFB foundations have increased many times over. The amount of the penalties is determined with the help of the DFB's Code of Law and Procedure, which lists the offenses.

Legal and procedural regulations of the DFB

Source: www.stern.de

