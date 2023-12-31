Youth fireworks - Pyro-Brummer sets fire to flower boxes in Weimar
A 14-year-old in Weimar started a fire on the façade of a house while setting off approved youth fireworks. According to the police on Sunday, the so-called Brummer bounced off a tree on Saturday evening and fell into the flower box of a guesthouse. This caught fire. The flames spread to a second box and damaged the house facade and windows. The teenager called the fire department, who prevented even greater damage. The 14-year-old is now being investigated for negligent arson. The police put the damage at around 5000 euros.
Source: www.stern.de