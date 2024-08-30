Putin shows disregard for enforcement measures during his visits to Mongolia.

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, seems unfazed by the prospect of encountering the international arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) during his forthcoming journey to Mongolia within the week, as reported by the Kremlin. Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, shared this sentiment on Friday, stating, "We're not fretting, we have a solid relationship with our pals from Mongolia." When inquired if any conversations about the ICC arrest warrant had taken place between Moscow and Ulan Bator, Peskov responded, "All facets of the excursion were meticulously planned."

Putin is scheduled to attend festivities commemorating the 85th anniversary of the joint triumph of Soviet and Mongolian militaries over Japan, taking place in Mongolia on Tuesday. Since the ICC issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March of 2023, alleging "unlawful deportation" of youngsters from Ukraine, this will be his first trip to an ICC member state. The Rome Statute, which Mongolia ratified in 2002 and signed in 2000, necessitates ICC member states to detain individuals against whom an ICC arrest warrant has been issued upon their entry.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the ICC's allegations against Putin. In fact, Putin has largely avoided visits to ICC member states for approximately one and a half years. Such instances include the absence of Putin at the BRICS summit in South Africa in August of 2023, as well as his non-participation in the G20 summit in India in September.

Alternatively, Putin has preferred visiting countries not affiliated with the ICC, such as China, North Korea, and Azerbaijan. Putin's last visit to Mongolia was in September of 2019.

