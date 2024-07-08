International relations - Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin, the chief of the Kremlin, welcomed Indian Premier Narendra Modi to his residence in Novo-Ogarjewo near Moscow for tea. According to Tass news agency, Putin and Modi discussed various topics informally before they were set to officially speak on Tuesday.

Putin praised Modi's political engagement. "You have dedicated your entire life to the Indian people, and they feel that," Putin told Tass. "I have only one goal - my people and my country," Modi replied.

According to Kremlin sources, during Modi's official visit, they will also discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine. It will be interesting for western observers, Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, said in advance, considering Modi's absence from the peace summit in Switzerland initiated by Ukraine in June. It was unclear if they would also discuss the devastating Russian missile attack on a children's clinic in Kiev.

India has been intensively trading with the resource superpower and is now a major buyer of Russian oil. Russian media reported in the past few days that this visit by Modi after his re-election is a special sign of respect for India's relations with Russia. Russia is an important energy supplier for India.

Narendra Modi, in his discussion with Vladimir Putin, expressed his commitment to his people and country, aligning with Putin's sentiments about his own nation. The anticipated discussions between Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin during Modi's official visit to Russia will undoubtedly touch upon the ongoing tensions in Ukraine, as acknowledged by Dmitri Peskov. Amidst the international scrutiny, Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogarjewo, Moscow, served as the backdrop for Narendra Modi's welcoming tea with Putin, marking an essential chapter in India-Russia diplomacy. Russian media have highlighted the significance of Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow following his re-election, attributing it to the robust trading relationship between India and the resource-rich nation, primarily in terms of oil purchases. As the international relations landscape evolves, the diplomatic conversations between Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin in Kiev or Moscow may potentially address the repercussions of the reported Russian missile attack on a children's clinic in Ukraine, impacting the regional and global community.

