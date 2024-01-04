Putin lures new mercenaries to the army

The Russian army has suffered massive losses since the start of the war. However, ahead of the presidential election, President Putin refrains from taking the unpopular decision to launch a new mobilization. Instead, he wants to attract foreign fighters - and later naturalize them.

Foreigners fighting for Russia in Ukraine will be able to obtain Russian citizenship in future. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to this effect. The families of the fighters - spouses, children and parents - are also to be given this opportunity. The option is to apply to foreigners who have fought alongside the Russian armed forces for at least one year.

Persons who have enlisted in other "military formations" outside the Russian military, such as members of the Wagner mercenary force, are also eligible. Observers see the move as an attempt to make fighting alongside Russia in the war of aggression against Ukraine more attractive. The government in Moscow has not yet published figures on foreign fighters.

According to Reuters information, however, Cubans have signed up for the Russian military mission and are receiving bonuses that are more than 100 times higher than the average wage in the communist country. US intelligence sources have told Reuters that 315,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war so far. In September 2022, around six months after the start of the invasion, Russia recruited an additional 300,000 troops in a partial mobilization.

Speculation that such a move could be repeated persists. However, Putin is likely to avoid such an unpopular measure until the presidential election in March, when he will run again.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have yet published official figures on casualties in the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said last month that the military wanted to recruit 450,000 to 500,000 more people.

