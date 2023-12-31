Putin for the New Year: Russia will "never" retreat

"We have proven many times that we can solve the most difficult tasks and that we will never back down, because no power can divide us," he emphasized in his televised speech. And even if he did not mention Ukraine directly, there were a number of allusions. For example, he explicitly thanked the Russian soldiers, "our heroes".

But unlike last year, when the president appeared with military representatives in uniform at his side, this time he declared 2024 to be the "Year of the Family". Russia, which is going through a "historic phase", will be "even stronger" next year, he assured.

In 2023, "we defended our national interests hard, our freedom and our security, our values", he said. Last year, Putin emphasized that "moral and historical justice" was on Russia's side.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de