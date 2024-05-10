Putin declares Russia's military is ever-prepared as nation celebrates World War II triumph.

Every year, Putin looks forward to May 9 and its Victory Day procession as a way to gather public support and display Russia's military strength.

This year's event had fewer soldiers and military machinery than the last, but it took place at a time when Russia was making progress in the fight against Ukrainian forces.

Speeches were given following a showcase of tanks and soldiers marching through the capital. Putin remarked that "Russia will take necessary measures to prevent a global conflict from starting," but pledged to "not allow anyone to threaten us."

He continued by addressing the difficulties Russia currently faces, optimistically stating, "The fate of our country relies on every one of us."

The devastating losses caused by World War II, with its estimated 27 million Soviet casualties, were also acknowledged. The defense minister, General Sergei Shoigu, shared that over 9,000 individuals and 70 pieces of equipment would be part of the parades on Red Square. This number was less than last year's parade, which included over 10,000 personnel and 125 military items.

World leaders primarily from ex-Soviet countries received invitations to attend these events, including Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, shared in an answer to TASS that "unfriendly nations" would not be attending the parade for the third successive year since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. She clarified that these countries were adopting a hostile stance toward Russia, with the goal of an ultimate defeat.

Although Russia's invasion of Ukraine was presented by Putin as a reaction to Western threats, this assertion was directly denied by both Ukraine and its allies.

Recently, Putin was re-elected for his fifth term in office in a carefully organized ceremony inside the Kremlin. Foreign representatives from several nations, including the United States and key European countries, decided not to send any delegates to this event, viewing it as a defunct source of legitimacy.

This act solidified Putin's control over Russia, where he either held the position of president or prime minister since the year 2000.

Laws amended in the Russian constitution also extended the period of a term from four years to six, effectively revoking term limits. Putin's persistence in maintaining absolute authority continues to raise concerns within and outside Russia.

