- Putin continues his relentless push, initiating another conflict in the southern region of Donbass.

Following their advance towards Torez and Pokrovsk, Russia's President Putin has amplified pressure in the eastern region. A fresh assault has kicked off south of Donetsk around the town of Vuhledar, a location where the Russians experienced setbacks during past attempts to besiege the town. This time, they are approaching more tactically, circumventing the heavily fortified stronghold. A few days ago, they initiated attacks on the coal mine (Pivdennodonbaska) situated slightly east of the town. It's unclear how far they've progressed, but they have invaded the mine's territory. If they're not repelled, they might also seize the waste pile adjacent to the mine, which serves as a strategic vantage point and controls the primary access routes to Vuhledar.

In a subsequent attack, Russian troops have breached the neighboring town of Pavlovka. Previously bombarded for weeks, this town was subjected to attacks on all defender positions. Now, Putin's soldiers are reportedly controlling most of the town.

Let's move on to other frontlines: Around the town of Hirnyk, currently under Ukrainian control, the Russians are said to have made more strides and entered new settlements. This development puts Ukrainian troops at risk of being isolated further east if they retreat too slowly. A few kilometers beyond that, the Russians are reportedly settled in Selydove. In Chassiv Yar, they've occupied additional rows of houses west of the canal. In the north, around Kupiansk, they're pushing towards the village of Hlushkivka. In essence, the entire eastern front south of Donetsk up to the north is in motion, even though there are sometimes prolonged pauses at certain sections.

Regrettably, Ukraine's offensive in Kursk has not yielded success. Putin has not withdrawn any substantial forces from the east and has not ceased his aggression. On the contrary, the Russians are bolstering their efforts, making it increasingly challenging for Ukraine to counter them. The Russians are converting tranquil sections into battlefields and expanding the front line. Repeatedly, it's evident that not all sections can be defended. The predicament at Vuhledar is apparent. The Russians are hesitant to approach the actual stronghold, but Ukrainians face difficulties in defending the surrounding towns. If the Russians manage to capture these, they'll encircle the stronghold from its flanks.

The Russians can infiltrate so many gaps owing to Ukraine's lack of mechanized troops for a counterattack. They inflict casualties on the Russians using drones, occasionally even forcing them out of residential blocks. However, they struggle to reclaim lost territories. With the new attack in the south, Kyiv confronts another predicament in the Torez and Pokrovsk area. If troops are deployed to Vuhledar, defending the city becomes even more challenging. If they focus on the strategically important city, the Russians might decide to capture the smaller towns.

In the east, Ukraine is fighting a resource-constrained war: There are inadequate long-range weapons, insufficient artillery, and inadequate armored vehicles. All that's left to halt the Russians are infantry and drones. The Russians are leveraging their firepower to its fullest. They're employing Iskander missiles on an unprecedented scale and likely boosted production. Meanwhile, Ukraine is attempting a breakthrough in the Kursk region. There, the Ukrainians have indeed succeeded in expanding their advance. They've made gains near the town of Martynovka, in Russkaya Konopel'ka, and in the north.

