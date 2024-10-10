"Putin consistently alters the boundaries of his 'red lines' repeatedly"

After the US President Biden's decision to call off the Ramstein meeting due to Hurricane "Milton", there's been a concern among Ukrainian officials regarding future weapon supplies from the West. Major, a security expert, highlights the urgency of additional arms deliveries to Ukraine, as failing to do so might result in Kiev's eventual defeat in the long run due to attrition.

Originally, the Ramstein gathering aimed to discuss West's future strategies concerning Ukraine. Regrettably, President Biden's inability to travel to Europe due to the hurricane led to the meeting's cancellation.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Scholz on Friday. According to the ARD talk show "Maischberger", former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen, who serves as an advisor on military matters to Zelenskyj, counsels pushing for more weapon deliveries and prompt discussions on Ukraine's potential NATO membership during this encounter.

Major, a recent visitor to Ukraine, revealed that the Ukrainian populace displays a mixture of despair, helplessness, and determination to fight on. People in Ukraine feel that their country's military performance is failing, and the perception is growing that Western support is diminishing.

Bafflement in Ukraine over Western Europe's Perception

Major adds, "There's a belief that they haven't got any other option but to keep fighting as stopping defense would result in being overrun by Russia. This helpless feeling, coupled with determination, makes it quite challenging for visitors from peaceful Western Europe who return home after a few days." The Ukrainian population is perplexed by the Western European countries' apparent lack of comprehension that Russia aims to dismantle Ukraine as an independent state. Western European countries seem oblivious to the severity of the situation.

"If the current level of Western support is maintained, there's a risk that Ukraine will eventually lose the war due to attrition," Major warns. Considering the risks for the West regarding all weapons deliveries is reasonable during these times, Major acknowledges. However, she stresses that Russia has repeatedly crossed the lines set by Russian President Putin without any response.

Major cites examples such as Ukrainian attacks on Crimea and the occupation of territories in the Russian region of Kursk by the Ukrainian army. Major contends, "Putin redraws the lines frequently. The question remains, whether peace can be achieved through Western restraint or if hesitancy encourages Russian escalations."

Devoid of Weapon Supplies, Russia Has Unchecked Power

Russia has left cities like Kharkiv in ruins and destroyed more than 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Major criticizes the recent wane in Western support for Ukraine. "Stopping arms deliveries won't bring peace. We need to consider Russia's objectives, and if the official positions are correct, their intentions haven't changed," she argues. Russia's primary goal is to turn Ukraine into a vassal state, Major reiterates, and Ukraine remains under threat. A critical aspect to consider is, "Halting arms deliveries would grant Russia complete freedom."

Rasmussen insists that potential peace negotiations must bear this in mind. He warns that a weak agreement could pave the way for the next conflict. According to him, a fair, just, and acceptable peace treaty for Ukraine is crucial, but it will take an extended period to implement. Major concludes, "Peace means the elimination of conflict motives, overcoming the sources of conflict, demilitarization of politics and public sentiment. And this process is arduous and time-consuming."

