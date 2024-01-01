Putin announces retaliation for Belgorod shelling

On Friday, Ukraine experienced one of the heaviest Russian airstrikes since the start of the war. A day later, explosions also occurred in the Russian border region of Belgorod. Kremlin leader Putin speaks of an "act of terror" and announces a response.

A few days after the shelling of the Russian border region of Belgorod, which left more than 20 dead, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced further attacks against neighboring Ukraine. "Surely you have noticed that literally the next day such attacks were carried out," he said on New Year's Day at a meeting with injured Russian soldiers in a Moscow military hospital. "And today, as far as I know, some are being carried out and we will do so tomorrow as well."

In his first reaction to the shelling of Belgorod last Saturday, Putin also spoke of an "act of terrorism" by the Ukrainian army. However, in his speech, which was broadcast by state media, Putin did not mention that this attack was preceded by the most serious wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine since the start of the war. According to Ukrainian reports, more than 45 people were killed last Friday - partly because residential areas came under fire in many places. Nevertheless, during his meeting with the soldiers, Putin repeated the common Russian propaganda claim that its own army was allegedly only targeting military objects in Ukraine.

With 24 dead and more than 100 injured, the attack on Belgorod was the first time that Russia had suffered such a high number of civilian casualties in its two-year war of aggression against Ukraine. However, this still bears no relation to the number of victims in Ukraine. The background to the shelling of Belgorod also remains unclear. There was no official reaction from Kiev.

Some Ukrainian media, citing intelligence sources, wrote that the Russian air defense may not have worked accurately. There were also numerous complaints from Belgorod citizens that bomb shelters had been locked during the attack and were therefore inaccessible. The city, which is around 30 kilometers from Ukraine, has come under fire several times since the start of the war in February 2022, targeting military depots or fuel tanks.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de