"The Helene Fischer Show" - Pure goosebumps, entertainment and ratings success

Once again, the legendary"Helene Fischer Show" flickered across German TV screens on Christmas Day. After a three-year break, pop queen Helene Fischer (39) returned to the stage this year with her spectacular Christmas concert on ZDF (20:15). As usual, the show had plenty of emotion, but also comedic scenes to offer. The viewing figures were also impressive.

Pure goosebumps!

Not only Helene Fischer, but also her guest stars gave the TV audience goosebumps. Alongside Gossip frontwoman Beth Ditto (42), Loreen (40), Beatrice Egli (35), Ben Zucker (40) and Peter Maffay (74), the duet with 15-year-old Emma Kok (15) was one of the most emotional moments. Helene Fischer performed the French song "Voilà" with the winner of "The Voice Kids" from the Netherlands.

Fischer was already visibly moved during the performance. The 39-year-old mastered singing in French with flying colors. This was followed by an intimate embrace on stage and standing ovations from the audience.

Tahnee is "flashed", the audience too

From pure emotion to comedy: together with ZDF, Fischer came up with a comedic program with a professional entertainer. None other than Tahnee (31) took to the stage as Helene Fischer's double. The comedian slipped into a typical Fischer glitter outfit complete with blonde wig and glamorous make-up - the 31-year-old was even able to imitate her voice in a confusingly similar way. The audience laughed and cheered at the same time, while the two sang a duet at the end.

In a video on Instagram, Tahneeraved about the show: "It was a great honor. I had so much fun. Helene is a great woman. [...] I'm still so flashed." Fans expressed their enthusiasm in the comments. "Outstandingly good", commented one person on the video, which shows some impressions of Tahnee's performance. "It was so cool," enthused another person.

Five million people watched "The Helene Fischer Show"

It wasn't just the local audience that watched Fischer, a further 5.01 million viewers tuned in on Christmas Day at 8:15 pm on ZDF, as reported by AGF Videoforschung in collaboration with GfK. This corresponds to a solid market share of 20.7 percent. According to "Quotenmeter", the show was thus able to successfully build on the last edition in 2019, when 5.92 million people tuned in.

Source: www.stern.de