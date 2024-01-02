Darts World Championship 2024 - "Pure fighting animal": this is the darts prodigy Littler

The hype surrounding him is heading for the next high point: Luke Littler, 16 years old, is the youngest participant in the history of the World Darts Championship to play for a place in the final in London. The young Englishman will meet his compatriot Rob Cross in the semi-finals on Tuesday (from 8.30 pm/DAZN and Sport1) - and wants to create the next sensation. With Rob Cross, Littler would knock the next world champion (Cross won the title in 2018) out of the tournament. He previously managed to do so in the round of 16 with darts legend Raymond van Barnefeld, who is 40 years older than Littler.

The youngster from Warrington in northern England is the sensation of the tournament at Alexandra Palace. He has won his five World Championship matches with aplomb and created a great atmosphere among the celebrating fans. The final will take place on Wednesday (9pm). Should Littler sensationally become world champion, he would also move into the top ten of the world rankings and achieve a historic double: He would be world champion in the juniors and the pros at the same time. One of his great strengths is definitely that he always remains cool: "I feel absolutely no nerves. It was incredible again," said Littler after his victory over Barneveld. And even the defeated 2007 world champion raved: "He plays phenomenally.

The slightly obese young man has always treated himself to a kebab after his victories. Calculated in this way, one kebab each on January 2 and 3 would be enough to win the title, which would bring in the equivalent of almost 600,000 euros. It would be a sensation.

Luke Littler has the talent to create a sensation

There is no doubt that the gifted talent can make the big time and finally be crowned king of the 2024 World Cup. Just take a look at his sporting performance. Of the players remaining in the tournament, Littler has the highest and second-highest scoring average in a single game. In his first World Cup game, he set a record for the highest average by a debutant.

Perhaps the incredible performances also have something to do with Littler's advisor. None other than darts giant Phil Taylor, who holds the record with 16 World Championship titles, gives his young colleague tips. "He's the best teenager I've ever seen in my life," Taylor said recently.

The British newspaper "The Guardian" also sees the reason for the hype in the fact that Littler is not a pretentious teenager, but is self-confident on the oche. "And that's what makes him such a frightening figure. He's not a robot, but a pure fighting animal who is able to modulate his game and play to his mental strengths at exactly the right moment. He knows how to use the stage better and better, just like Taylor did in his prime." Littler looks (at first glance) older and more mature than 16.

The fans at the Ally Pally celebrate him

In keeping with his temperament, Littler goes by the martial nickname "The Nuke". The 3,000 or so fans cheering him on at the Ally Pally are already dedicating the "Wonderland" chants that used to be reserved for Phil Taylor to him. The chant "You go to school in the morning" can be heard over and over again.

At 18 months old and in diapers, he is said to have already thrown his first magnetic darts. As a result, funny pictures are already being shared on social media of the Englishman completing his first sessions as an embryo in his mother's womb. At the age of nine, he said he went to the pub several times a week and learned to do so. During the coronavirus pandemic, he improved his skills and his parents encouraged him to get on board as often as possible. They proudly watch their son wow the spectators at the Ally Pally with his performances. Now Littler wants to create a sensation. He has every confidence that he will.

