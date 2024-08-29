- Purchase these nine items when you find them discounted:

With inflation causing grocery costs to escalate, it's beneficial to plan ahead and allocate your money wisely. Establishing a budget helps keep an eye on prices as you shop. For instance, if you're working with a weekly budget, you can do your bulk shopping for basics at the start of the week. This way, you'll have a clear idea of how much money you have left to indulge.

The "New York Times" has shared a list of items to purchase when they're discounted, and these tips apply to the German market as well. Nevertheless, it's crucial not just to buy discounted items in bulk, but also to know how to preserve them. One of the most valuable suggestions is freezing. For instance, you can freeze butter or cheese without any problems. Cheese can even be grated and frozen for later use. For more advice, refer to the photo gallery below.

[Image Gallery]

