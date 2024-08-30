- Pupils petition for: Including depression education within school curriculum!

A persistent ailment, akin to relentless head blows, stripping away vigor, snatching away optimism, and fogging up consciousness. Those afflicted endure in silent suffering, particularly in children and young adults, depression often goes undetected, often mistaken for shyness or puberty's effects. Some sufferers as early as elementary school, by middle school, on average, about two pupils from every class grapple with depression. Many choose isolation, grades slide, social outings diminish. Parents rebuke, teachers demand, peers jest, and none comprehend.

Depression can be lethal

Prolonged depression can impair growth significantly, especially in children and young adults. The probability of drug and alcohol abuse escalates, social bonds deteriorate, and motivation to shape one's own future fades away. The tragedy of hidden suffering often goes unnoticed until it's too late.

Depression can be lethal. Approximately 500 young lives and young adults end their lives by suicide in Germany annually. Depression is a primary cause for these suicides.

Young individuals spearhead campaign

To alter this circumstances, the youth advisory board of the German Foundation for Depression and Suicide Prevention initiated a petition urging depression education to be an integral part of the syllabus. Nearly 50,000 signatures have been collected so far, with a target of 100,000 signatures. Upon reaching that goal, these youth advocates could present their concerns to the president of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs, Christine Streichert-Clivot.

Katharina Lachnitt is a founding member of the youth advisory board. She was a 1-year-old when she was diagnosed with an "anxiety-depressive disorder". A subsequent brother's demise aggravated her depression, and a diagnosis of PTSD followed. "My ability to focus declined, I was constantly melancholic, suffered from stomach and headaches, and tinnitus," Katharina recounts. Therapy and hospital stays ensued. The German Foundation for Depression sought to establish a youth advisory board to assist affected youth and their families.

In June 2021, the first interested individuals convened, met outdoors in the second Corona summer and in video calls during the fall. They discussed the condition, edited instructional materials, and produced videos for teachers detailing adolescent depression. "We then decided to mandate it," notes Katharina.

Depression is an ailment

In turn, these learners would acquire knowledge that depression is a condition, that it can and must be treated, and the sources of support are available. Early diagnosis and treatment can influence the entire trajectory of life and shorten the duration of suffering. The sooner depression is identified, the more effectively it can be addressed.

Those who are not afflicted typically know, on average, at least one individual grappling with depression. In school, they would learn how to help those affected and foster understanding towards the suffering.

"My classmates used to murmur I was fortunate if I missed math due to a therapy session," Katharina recalls. "But I would have much rather tackled math than endure depression."

Katharina found her involvement in the youth council beneficial in managing her depression. "I can support others, it imbued me with a sense of purpose in life," she shares. She aids others in distress, addresses conferences, and dispels misconceptions online. "You inspired me to visit the hospital," a young woman wrote to her on Instagram. "I receive such messages continuously," says Katharina.

She herself was last in the clinic a few weeks ago for stabilization. As the pull towards darkness within her mind and heart intensified, so did the inclination to harm herself. "Non-suicidal self-injurious behavior" is a separate diagnosis, but often co-occurs with a depressive disorder. For a year and a half, she has not harmed herself, reveals Katharina. When the urge becomes unbearably strong, she seeks help. The ability to seek and accept help is a significant achievement for individuals with depression.

Katharina is now 20 years old, she is training to be a healthcare assistant. "I hope I don't have to battle depression until the end of my days," she says. "I've already made significant progress."

Depression can negatively impact a student's academic performance in school. Due to their struggle with depression, some students may miss classes, perform poorly on assignments, and avoid social activities with their peers.

Educating students about depression in school can help to destigmatize the condition and provide them with the tools to recognize and support their peers who may be suffering. By including depression education in the curriculum, students can learn about its symptoms, treatments, and resources available to those who are affected.

