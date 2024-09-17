Pupils are set to resume classes at Apalachee High School the upcoming week, following the school year's most fatal shooting incident.

"Realizing that going back to school might be daunting for some, we're here to lend a helping hand," stated a message sent out on Monday to the 'AHS Family' from Principal Jessica Rehberg and Superintendent Dallas LeDuff from the Barrow County School System.

Additional resources like more counselors, therapy dogs, and increased law enforcement presence will be available on campus – recommendations from other principals who've dealt with similar situations after school shootings have become a common occurrence in American life.

Following the tragic incident that occurred in the J Hall area, where two students and two teachers lost their lives on September 4, that location will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Students will gradually return to full-time learning with half days – from 8:15 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., with shorter classes – for about two weeks, according to the letter. After the fall break, on October 14, the school is expected to resume regular operations.

Officers from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have yet to provide additional information about the enhanced security measures. A 14-year-old student and his father have been charged in relation to the incident, both currently in custody.

Returning students to classrooms after a campus shooting can be a complicated, time-consuming process that should not be rushed, as shared by principals who oversaw schools following past deadly incidents.

"Everyone handles or will handle a tragedy differently," commented Michelle Kefford, the principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. "Even if people experience the same tragedy, their individual or personal experiences vary greatly."

Indeed, as gun violence has become a prevalent issue in schools across the United States, principals have found solace in the Principal Recovery Network, which published a handbook of best practices for navigating tragedy aftermaths. Among its recommendations: ensure all physical damage is repaired and make certain staff members feel comfortable in their work environment before students return.

"Thank you for your understanding, patience, and faith in us," the Apalachee High administrators concluded their letter. "We're all in this together, and we will continue to support one another."

CNN reports contributed by Nicole Chavez and Michelle Watson

After sharing their support and resources, Principal Jessica Rehberg and Superintendent Dallas LeDuff stated, "We understand that this transition might be challenging for us all, but we're committed to guiding you through it together." Subsequently, when discussing the return to full-time learning, they added, "Rest assured, we're working closely with authorities and prioritizing the well-being of every member of our 'AHS Family'."

Read also: