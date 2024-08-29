Skip to content
Pupil disseminates fake currency amongst peers.

A Pupil Introduces Falsified Currency to School, Authorities Seize it Once More. They Deliver a Caution Concerning the Manipulation of Such Fakes.

 Anthony Ross
1 min read
A pupil brings their personal funds to school and necessitates law enforcement involvement.

At a school in Kirchberg, which falls under the Zwickau district, there's been rumors of a student circulating fake currency among his classmates. This alleged act found its way into a local pizzeria in Werdau, as reported by the authorities, with a 14-year-old utilizing a counterfeit note for payment.

It appears that the student behind the fake money distribution might escape any punishment. The reason for this is: Possessing counterfeit cash itself isn't considered a crime. A concerned teacher came forward, leading the police to confiscate approximately 1,400 euros worth of fake bills.

The police issue a word of warning regarding so-called 'entertainment' or 'prank' currency. These fake notes, which can sometimes be easily found online, are often obtained without malicious intentions; they're used for fun, or to impress in social media videos. However, using them for actual transactions is illegal.

The false currency incident at the Kirchberg school has garnered attention beyond the school premises. The counterfeit bills, originally circulated among students, were later used in a purchase at The Kirchberg's local pizzeria.

 Max Becker
