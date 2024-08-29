- Pupil disseminates fake currency amongst peers.

At a school in Kirchberg, which falls under the Zwickau district, there's been rumors of a student circulating fake currency among his classmates. This alleged act found its way into a local pizzeria in Werdau, as reported by the authorities, with a 14-year-old utilizing a counterfeit note for payment.

It appears that the student behind the fake money distribution might escape any punishment. The reason for this is: Possessing counterfeit cash itself isn't considered a crime. A concerned teacher came forward, leading the police to confiscate approximately 1,400 euros worth of fake bills.

The police issue a word of warning regarding so-called 'entertainment' or 'prank' currency. These fake notes, which can sometimes be easily found online, are often obtained without malicious intentions; they're used for fun, or to impress in social media videos. However, using them for actual transactions is illegal.

