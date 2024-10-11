Public transport workers, led by Verdi, declare planned walkouts.

In the salary talks for businesses in the public transit sector (public passenger transport, or ÖPNV), union Verdi has declared strikes in various federal states. The union revealed that their wage committee decided to initiate preliminary warning strikes in specific companies starting next week, extending until the second round of discussions on November 11. The rationale provided is an inferior compensation proposal from the employers. The salary negotiations pertain to the wage and salary package of approximately 5,500 employees in six federal states - Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, and Rhineland-Palatinate. Companies affected include bus providers, rail transportation, and freight trains.

As mentioned by Verdi negotiator Andreas Schackert, "we're experiencing a severe lack of personnel, high absenteeism, and high staff turnover in all transport-related professions." He added that this situation won't improve until we close the wage gap. Verdi is demanding a 350 euro increase in the basic salary over a 12-month period.

The employers' association (AGVDE) proposed a 3 percent increase in salary beginning April 1, 2025, and was reluctant to enhance this offer, according to Verdi. Out of the 1,300 euros in inflation compensation that can still be paid tax-free in the wage sector, only 600 euros were offered, stated the union, marking its criticism.

The union Verdi expressed their dissatisfaction with the compensation proposal from the employers, stating that it falls short of their demands. In response, The Commission, overseeing the wage negotiations, will need to consider the union's concerns to ensure a fair agreement for the 5,500 employees in the public transit sector.

