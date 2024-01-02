Skip to content
Public prosecutor's office brings charges after fire in outdoor pool

Following the devastating fire in Emden's Van-Ameren-Bad, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against three suspects. Among other things, the men are accused of particularly serious arson, as the Aurich public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. According to the...

The fire department's turntable ladder stands at the entrance to the swimming pool. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Emden - Public prosecutor's office brings charges after fire in outdoor pool

Following the devastating fire in Emden's Van-Ameren-Bad, the public prosecutor's office has brought charges against three suspects. Among other things, the men are accused of particularly serious arson, as the Aurich public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. According to the investigation, two of the suspects allegedly broke into the Emden outdoor pool in July 2023. They are said to have stolen more than 1000 euros in cash and then set the fire - probably to remove their traces, according to the public prosecutor's office. The large fire largely destroyed the pool building. The damage amounted to around two million euros.

The accused are a 26-year-old man and two younger men. The public prosecutor's office did not provide any further details about them, citing the protection of minors. They are "adolescents", it said.

According to the public prosecutor's office, one of the younger suspects is said to have aided and abetted the crime. He is said to have been a driver for the other two accused. Two of the three defendants are in custody. The trial is to be held at Aurich District Court.

Van-Ameren-Bad statement from the public prosecutor's office

