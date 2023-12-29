Justice - Public prosecutor appeals against Lehmann verdict

The chainsaw trial against Jens Lehmann is likely to enter a new round: one week after the verdict against the former national soccer goalkeeper, the public prosecutor's office has lodged an appeal against it. Andrea Grape, spokeswoman for the Munich II public prosecutor's office, told the German Press Agency.

Lehmann had been sentenced by the Starnberg district court to a fine of 210 daily rates of 2,000 euros each for damage to property, insulting police officers and attempted fraud. He is therefore ordered to pay a total of 420,000 euros.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded a suspended prison sentence of ten months and a fine of 216,000 euros in the trial, which centered on a bizarre neighbor dispute and the accusation that Lehmann had sawn a roof beam in his neighbor's garage with a chainsaw. "With a chainsaw in their hands, heroes become legends," said public prosecutor Stefan Kreutzer - or they end up in court.

Lehmann had "consistently staged himself as a victim of justice", said judge Tanja Walter. However, the 54-year-old was "not a victim, he is a perpetrator" and had presented "outrageous stories" in his defense in court. Nevertheless, she refrained from imposing a prison sentence and only imposed a fine.

The deadline for lodging an appeal ran until midnight on Friday. When asked, Lehmann's lawyer Christoph Rückel did not yet say whether he also intends to appeal against the verdict.

In his plea, he had demanded acquittal of the charges of damage to property and attempted fraud - and a fine of 50 daily rates of less than 500 euros each for insulting police officers.

As soon as one party appeals, a judgment does not become legally binding. The case must then be retried in the next instance at the regional court.

