Public Opinion Survey: No Undisputed Victor in Vice Presidential Contest Between Tim Walz and JD Vance

Among debate spectators, Walz remains the contender who's viewed in a more positive light and in alignment with their requirements and vision for the nation. Vance, who has a more significant image issue among both viewers and the public at large, managed to improve his standing among the debate audience, exceeding expectations and gaining ground on those who perceive him as competent. He also narrowly outperformed Walz in the eyes of the audience in terms of defending his running mate. Both contenders, according to the poll, are seen as capable by a majority of debate spectators to assume the presidency if required. Nearly no voters who attended the debate cited it as a reason to alter their votes.

In the aftermath of the debate, 51% of spectators believed Vance gave a superior performance, while 49% favored Walz. Before the debate, Walz was favored by 54% of the same voters as the individual they expected to shine more brightly, compared to 45% for Vance.

The divided opinions regarding the debate outcome starkly contrast with the more decisive public reaction following this year's major debates. In June, two-thirds of debate spectators thought former President Donald Trump performed better, while a 63% majority who watched the September debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris declared that Harris gave the better performance.

The views of the vice presidential candidates generally followed established political lines during the debate: 90% of Trump supporters who watched believed Vance gave a superior performance, whereas a slightly narrower 82% of Harris supporters who tuned in deemed Walz the victor.

The poll's results represent the perspectives of the debate solely among those viewers who attended and do not reflect the views of the whole electorate. Debate spectators in the poll were 3 percentage points more Democratic-aligned than Republican-aligned, resulting in an audience that was 5 points more Democrat-leaning than the general electorate nationally. This differs from the audience for the two presidential debates this year, both of which had a slightly Republican tilt relative to the potential electorate overall. The opinions of non-attendees about the event in the days following can significantly impact the event's overall influence.

Following the debate, 59% of spectators had a positive view of Walz, while just 22% viewed him negatively – a boost from his already favorable ratings among the same voters before the debate (46% favorable, 32% unfavorable). Spectators left the debate with generally neutral views of Vance: 41% viewed him favorably and 44% unfavorably. This is an improvement from their perception of Vance before the debate, when his ratings among this group were significantly negative (30% favorable, 52% unfavorable).

Walz saw a greater boost in favorability among women than men at the debate, while Vance's gains were similar across both genders. Approximately 1 in 5 Trump supporters (21%) who watched now hold a favorable view of Walz, while Vance's favorability rating among Harris supporters remains at just 8%.

In a CNN poll of all Americans before the debate, views of Walz were barely above water, with 36% of voters holding a favorable view, 32% an unfavorable view, and a sizable 33% offering no opinion. By contrast, views of Vance leaned negative, with 30% of registered voters rating him favorably, 42% unfavorably, and 27% offering no opinion.

A 65% majority of spectators now believe Walz is capable of serving as president if required, with 58% holding the same view of Vance. Before the debate, 62% of the same voters felt Walz was equipped to assume the presidency if needed, while 50% felt Vance was capable.

Spectators said, 48% to 35%, that Walz is more in touch with the needs and issues of individuals like them, and by a similar margin, 48% to 39%, that Walz, rather than Vance, more closely shares their vision for America. The share of viewers who believe both vice presidential hopefuls are in touch with their problems is double that of the share who believe neither is, 12% to 6% – a level of positivity unusual in this election cycle.

There's a significant gender gap among viewers over which candidate more closely shares their vision for America: Among female voters, Walz has the clear advantage, with half stating he shares their vision compared to the 36% who see Vance's vision as more aligned. Male voters are more evenly split, with 47% favoring Walz and 43% Vance.

Viewers stated by a narrow margin, 37% to 33%, that Vance performed better than Walz in defending his running mate, with 27% believing both candidates gave equal performances, and 3% that neither did. Seven out of ten Trump supporters stated Vance performed better in defending his running mate, whereas 57% of Harris supporters believed Walz shone brighter.

A negligible 1% of voters who attended the debate stated the debate had caused them to change their minds, with Harris and Trump supporters alike being unlikely to regard the event as decisive.

A survey carried out by CNN utilized SMS messages to gather opinions from 574 registered US voters who tuned in to the debate on Tuesday. The poll findings are solely representative of the views held by debate viewers. Participants were initiated prior to the debate and were chosen through a survey of members from the SSRS Opinion Panel, a nationwide panel constructed using probability-based sampling methods. The margin of error for the complete sample of debate watchers stands at +/- 5.3 percentage points.

