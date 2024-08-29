Skip to content
Public health institutions issue a warning against engaging in swimming activities in Konradsreuther.

Potential hazardous blue algae producing toxins may be present in the recreational lake of Konradsreuth. Authorities advise against bathing due to health concerns.

Swimming pool in Konradsreuth may contain hazardous blue-green algae, according to health officials' caution.

Due to the possible presence of harmful algae blooms in Konradsreuth's leisure facility's swimming pond (part of Hof district), the health department has issued a swimming caution. This type of algae, known as blue-green algae, can generate irritating substances that affect the skin. Ingesting these toxins might lead to diarrhea and even more serious issues like liver and kidney diseases.

Distinct patches or layers of blue-green algae, which can be easily spotted on the water's surface, are indicative of mass accumulations. These aggregations can be pushed towards the shore by wind and can vanish swiftly with changes in weather conditions. For those feeling adventurous enough to take a dip, it is recommended to steer clear of these contaminated areas and refrain from swallowing any water by the district office. It's crucial to protect young children and avoid letting them play or swim in these contaminated zones.

In light of the potential hazards, the district office has also advised against organized swimming events or activities in the pond during this emergency situation. Furthermore, if symptoms like diarrhea or other health issues arise after swimming, it's essential to seek medical attention immediately.

