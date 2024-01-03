Darts - Pub, Taylor, future: Five darts facts about Luke Littler

Luke Littler is already writing one of the big sporting stories for 2024 in the first two days of the year. The 16-year-old darts pro from near Liverpool has surprisingly reached the World Championship final in London. On Wednesday evening (21:00/DAZN and Sport1), he is a slight underdog against the new number one Luke Humphries.

However, "The Nuke" has already eliminated two former world champions from the tournament with his victories over Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands) and Rob Cross (England). Littler has six commanding victories behind him and is the best player in the tournament so far. What is there to know about the teen sensation at Alexandra Palace?

Pub

At the age of eight or nine, Littler regularly found his way to the pub with his father to throw darts. Four years ago, a pub challenge led to a clash with the man against whom Littler will play on Wednesday for 500,000 pounds (almost 600,000 euros) and the huge Sid Waddell Trophy: Luke Humphries, who is now 28 and was by far the best player on the darts scene in 2023.

Phil Taylor

At 63 and having won 16 World Championship titles, Phil Taylor is no longer active. However, he advises compatriot Littler. "He's the best teenager I've ever seen in my life," said "The Power", as Taylor is known, full of appreciation. Taylor's permanent rival at the time, van Barneveld, defeated the super talent in the round of 16 without any trouble at all.

The future

A victory over Humphries would see Littler rise to ninth place in the world rankings straight away. However, he has not had a tour card to take part in any major tournaments over the assessment period (the past two years). Participation in the highly remunerated and prestigious Premier League would then be a formality.

Comparison with Messi

Littler's run comes as a surprise, but the experts were quick to be impressed. Even after his first World Cup match, expert Wayne Mardle drew parallels with Argentina's Lionel Messi and the ease that the soccer superstar exuded at a young age.

Start with diapers

Littler is said to have thrown his first magnetic darts - in diapers - when he was just 18 months old. Last week, he shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, of him imitating his role model van Barneveld at the age of three while throwing and cheering.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de