Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmasprenzlauer bergberlincounseling centerlichtenbergspecial programholidaySocietysolidwelfare associationsocial

Psychosocial counseling centers open on public holidays

The psychosocial contact and advice centers of the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband Berlin will remain open during the holidays. No one has to stay alone at Christmas, the association announced on Wednesday. In all twelve Berlin districts, visitors will be offered a special Christmas program,...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
A man sits at a table with a candle during a Christmas party. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man sits at a table with a candle during a Christmas party. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Special program - Psychosocial counseling centers open on public holidays

The psychosocial contact and advice centers of the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband Berlin will remain open during the holidays. No one has to stay alone at Christmas, the association announced on Wednesday. In all twelve Berlin districts, visitors will be offered a special Christmas program, mostly free of charge, from roast goose dinners to film festivals, New Year's Eve walks and New Year's brunch. For some events, such as the New Year's Eve party in Lichtenberg, a visit to the planetarium or the roast goose dinner in Prenzlauer Berg, a contribution of between two and six euros is charged.

Some people struggle with loneliness, personal life crises and psychological stress, especially during the festive season. The offer is aimed at anyone who needs advice and help in emotional distress or simply wants a bit of company and entertainment. The Berlin Crisis Service also offers help in acute emotional emergencies during the holidays.

Speaker Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband Berlin

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The neon sign "Accident" on the roof of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Fatal accident with stolen motorcycle

A 42-year-old man had a fatal accident in Gera on a stolen motorcycle. According to initial findings, the man drove straight over the traffic circle on the B92 in Gera-Liebschwitz on Wednesday evening and crashed as a result. As the police reported on Thursday, the motorcycle had previously...

 and  John Stellmacher
Members Public