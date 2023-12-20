Special program - Psychosocial counseling centers open on public holidays

The psychosocial contact and advice centers of the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband Berlin will remain open during the holidays. No one has to stay alone at Christmas, the association announced on Wednesday. In all twelve Berlin districts, visitors will be offered a special Christmas program, mostly free of charge, from roast goose dinners to film festivals, New Year's Eve walks and New Year's brunch. For some events, such as the New Year's Eve party in Lichtenberg, a visit to the planetarium or the roast goose dinner in Prenzlauer Berg, a contribution of between two and six euros is charged.

Some people struggle with loneliness, personal life crises and psychological stress, especially during the festive season. The offer is aimed at anyone who needs advice and help in emotional distress or simply wants a bit of company and entertainment. The Berlin Crisis Service also offers help in acute emotional emergencies during the holidays.

Speaker Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband Berlin

Source: www.stern.de